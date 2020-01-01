Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home Observer TeCH

Cabinet gives final approval to “Startup Bangladesh”

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sk Mashrur Ishrak

Cabinet gives final approval to “Startup Bangladesh”

Cabinet gives final approval to “Startup Bangladesh”


The final approval of a state-owned venture capital company "Startup Bangladesh Limited" was approved at a regular cabinet meeting on Monday, 30 December 2019. To create a sustainable startup ecosystem in Bangladesh, "Startup Bangladesh Limited" as the first state-owned venture capital company will play an important role that will be taken a step further of the Government's vision-2021.
Prior to this, the company's policy approval was given at a regular meeting of the Cabinet on 19 August 2019. Later, the legal issues of the company vetted by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division. Finally, this state-owned venture capital company has been approved today in the Cabinet.Hon'ble State Minister for ICT Division, Mr. Zunaid Ahmed PalakMP and the senior Secretary of ICT Division N M ZeaulAlam presented the draft law of Startup Bangladesh Limited Company to the Cabinet today.




To create a startup ecosystem and for the development of ICT Startups, "Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA)" under the Bangladesh Computer Council of ICT Division has been working since 2016 under the supervision and direction of the honorable adviser to Prime minister of  ICT Affairs Mr. SajeebWazed. About 126 startups have already been funded through the Startup Bangladesh-iDEA project till now. After completing the valuation of the startups, a maximum of BDT 1 crorecan be invested in seed stage and BDT 5 crore per round can be invested on growth stage of the startup by this company in future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Upcoming technology trends in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Huawei says latest US ban on ‘innuendo’
Cabinet gives final approval to “Startup Bangladesh”
Uses for autonomous driving technology
Walton gets ISO certificates
Hybrid Battery-powered electric motorbike concept revealed
Toggi mega channel partner meet at Dhaka


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft