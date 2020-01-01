Video
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020
Uses for autonomous driving technology

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020
Tech Desk

Ten years ago, we saw autonomous vehicles only in sci-fi movies. The prospect seemed far-fetched, and in some ways, it still does. Full automation is nowhere in the industry predictions yet.
Self-driving cars face several difficulties which stand in the way of widespread implementation. Yet the automotive and tech industries see them as the inevitable future of transportation, and the global autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $556,67 billion by 2026.
To help you keep track of this fast-paced industry and its most exciting concept, autonomous driving technology, we created this list of five most interesting self-driving use cases.
5G Network
The evolution of 4G is finally here, and it's not just an upgrade. The new 5G technology is poised to bring massive changes in mobile and fixed wireless data networks. It's expected to be not only ultra-fast but very reliable as well. Moreover, it should be a fully responsive network. All this enables the use of advanced technologies such as autonomous connected vehicles at their full potential.
Fortunately, 5G should be spread across the world by 2020. It's expected to be about ten times faster than 4G, which brings several opportunities for autonomous vehicle technology. A common belief is that its implementation is the missing puzzle in developing self-driving cars.
The numerous 5G "small cell" towers and their dense network make the future of autonomous vehicles not only possible but realistic.
Reduced Latency
Speaking of 5G, we can't skip its main advantage - reduced latency. Latency could mean the difference between defeat and victory in a computer game. It's a time delay between the request and its actual completion. With 4G, the latency takes about 50 milliseconds. However, in autonomous vehicles, we're talking about the safety of people. Such a delay could put your life at risk.
Vehicle networks cannot lag. As we already noted above, they need to respond immediately to continually changing road conditions.
Improved Data Management
It's now a fact that autonomous vehicles will produce vast amounts of data. Makin an in-depth analysis of this could be overwhelming. Currently, there are over a billion vehicles worldwide. According to Forbes, 10 million self-driving cars will be hitting the road soon. Just think of the amount of data to be generated if all vehicles become autonomous.
Edge computing will come in hand to prioritize all the information and consider what has to remain in the vehicle's onboard computer and what has to be sent to data centers for analysis.
Vehicle-to-Everything Communication
Modern vehicles are becoming highly connected, both to each other and the outside world as well. All of the sensors and the onboard computer in them provide safer and more efficient journeys. In the meantime, automakers, tech companies, and communication providers have a new busy market.
Vehicle-to-everything or V2X enables data from all the sensors and other sources to travel via high-bandwidth, high-reliability, and low-latency to allow fully autonomous driving. It's an ecosystem in which cars communicate with other vehicles and infrastructure, such as parking lots or traffic lights.
Smart Cities
If we want to make use of the autonomous vehicle's full potential, our cities have to be IoT-enabled. That's right; the concept of smart cities includes connected devices. This will provide self-driving cars with all the required information to make more efficient decisions.
Cities are already trying to position themselves and capitalize on the potential of autonomous vehicles. The more we follow Columbus' example, the closer we get to a fully independent future.




    Source_forbes.com




