Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
8 abducted from oil tanker

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

ATHENS, Dec 31: Armed men attacked a Greek oil tanker near Cameroon's economic capital Douala on Tuesday and abducted eight men including the vessel's Greek captain, the merchant marine ministry said.
The five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian were part of a 28-member crew aboard the Happy Lady at anchor in the port of Limbe, the ministry said in a statement.
One crewman, a Greek national, was injured in the ankle by a stray bullet, and taken to a local hospital, port police said in a statement.
The port's police press office said the ship is owned by Athens-based Eastern Mediterranean Athens.    -AFP



