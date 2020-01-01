8 abducted from oil tanker

ATHENS, Dec 31: Armed men attacked a Greek oil tanker near Cameroon's economic capital Douala on Tuesday and abducted eight men including the vessel's Greek captain, the merchant marine ministry said.

The five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian were part of a 28-member crew aboard the Happy Lady at anchor in the port of Limbe, the ministry said in a statement.

One crewman, a Greek national, was injured in the ankle by a stray bullet, and taken to a local hospital, port police said in a statement.

The port's police press office said the ship is owned by Athens-based Eastern Mediterranean Athens. -AFP