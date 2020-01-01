Video
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Accused referenced Hitler

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW YORK, Dec 31: US authorities laid federal hate crimes charges on Monday against a man who allegedly referenced Adolf Hitler in his diaries and stabbed five people at a rabbi's house.
Grafton Thomas, 37, had expressed anti-Semitic views, referred to "Nazi culture" and drew swastikas in handwritten journals, according to a criminal complaint filed with a United States court.
Signed by an FBI agent, the complaint said that around December 28, the day of the attack, the internet browser of the accused's phone was also used to access an article titled: "New York City Increases Police Presence in Jewish Neighbourhoods After Possible Anti-Semitic Attacks. Here's What To Know."    -AFP


