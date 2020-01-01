Russia-Poland row over start of WW2 escalates





Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said a tweet by Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher was "insulting" to Russians and Americans. On Monday she tweeted: "Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin colluded to start WWII."

President Vladimir Putin says Poland and its allies are distorting history. During a marathon news conference on 19 December, the Russian president said it was "totally unacceptable and inaccurate" to cast equal blame on Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin for the war's outbreak.

Putin said he had requested Soviet archive documents in order to write an article on the subject - Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland on 1 September 1939 - and, in his view, to set the record straight.

He argued that the Western powers and Poland had appeased Hitler's aggression by letting him grab Czechoslovakia in 1938. The Nazi invasion of Poland came just a week after Hitler's Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop and Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov had signed a non-aggression pact on 23 August 1939, which stunned the world.

A secret clause in the pact carved up Eastern Europe into Nazi and Soviet spheres of influence, allowing the two dictators - one fascist, the other communist - to occupy and dismantle Poland. -BBC

















