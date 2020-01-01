Gen Bipin Rawat named India’s first CDS



NEW DELHI, Dec 31: Indian Army's outgoing chief, general Bipin Rawat, was Monday appointed India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), the principal military adviser to defence minister and head of the new department of military affairs.The government announced that Gen Rawat, who is all set to retire on 31 December, has been appointed as CDS and will be holding the post till 65 years of age, which for him is 31 March 2023.General Rawat, who will take charge as CDS from 1 January, served a rare full three year term as the Indian army chief after he superseded two officers in 2016. He was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978.On Sunday, the defence ministry amended the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force rules, to provide for the CDS or tri-service chiefs being able to serve till 65.Meanwhile, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who was the Vice Chief of Army Staff, succeeded General Bipin Rawat whose three-year term as Army chief ended on Tuesday.In his 37 years of service with Indian Army, General Naravane served in several command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. -IANS