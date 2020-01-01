US embassy in Baghdad stormed by pro-Iran protesters



Iraqi protesters set ablaze a sentry box in front of the US embassy building in the capital Baghdad to protest against the weekend's air strikes by US planes on several bases belonging to the Hezbollah brigades near Al-Qaim, an Iraqi district bordering Syria, on December 31. photo : AFP

It was the first time in years protesters have been able to reach the US embassy, which is sheltered behind a series of checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone.

A stream of men in military fatigues, as well as some women, marched through those checkpoints to the embassy walls with no apparent reaction from Iraqi security forces.

The demonstrators waved flags in support of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a mostly Shiite network of Iraqi armed groups that has received training and weapons from powerful neighbour Iran. They threw rocks and wrenched security cameras off the walls, ignoring calls over megaphones to leave the embassy compound.

In response, US marine guards fired an initial volley of bullets, then switched to tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

The Hashed said at least 20 people were wounded.

Meanwhile, Iraq's government on Monday threatened to "review" its relations with the United States after Washington launched deadly air strikes against a pro-Iran armed group integrated in the Iraqi forces.

"American forces acted on their political priorities, not those of the Iraqis," the government, acting in a caretaker capacity following the resignation of prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, said in a statement. -AFP

















