Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:36 AM
Kim calls for ‘military countermeasures’

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020

SEOUL, Dec 31: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for "diplomatic and military countermeasures", state media said on Tuesday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to change its stance on stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
His latest comments, made during a meeting of top ruling party officials in Pyongyang on Monday, came ahead of his set-piece New Year speech that could flesh out a threat to seek a "new way" forward after the expiration of the year-end deadline.
He spoke for seven hours during the ruling Workers' Party meeting, the North's official KCNA news agency said in a report released Tuesday, calling for measures to rebuild its economy and "diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security" of the isolated nation.
The party meeting will continue to review an unspecified "important document", it added.    -AFP


