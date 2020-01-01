Power Development Board (PDB) emerge champions





Bangladesh Army finished 3rd beating Bangladesh Air Force by 25-19, 21-25, 25-22 and 25-17 points in a place deciding match at the same venue on the day.









Harshit was adjudged the best attacker, Al Amin named as the best setter and Mohsin was adjudged the best Libero of the tournament.

Senior Operative Director of the meet's sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anowar was the chief guest at the day's closing function and later he distributed prizes.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation Ashiqur Rahman Miku was also present on the

occasion. -UNB Power Development Board (PDB) clinched the Walton Victory Day Volleyball title beating Bangladesh Navy by 18-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8 points in a keenly contested final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Tuesday.Bangladesh Army finished 3rd beating Bangladesh Air Force by 25-19, 21-25, 25-22 and 25-17 points in a place deciding match at the same venue on the day.Harshit was adjudged the best attacker, Al Amin named as the best setter and Mohsin was adjudged the best Libero of the tournament.Senior Operative Director of the meet's sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anowar was the chief guest at the day's closing function and later he distributed prizes.General Secretary of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation Ashiqur Rahman Miku was also present on theoccasion. -UNB