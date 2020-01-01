Bangladesh Police reach semifinal eliminating Saif SC by 3-1 goals



Bangladesh Police Football Club players celebrating after winning over Saif Sporting Club in the TVS Federation Cup 2019 match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Police, the runners-up of the Group A, reached the semis in their first appearance in the season's curtain raiser soccer meet.

Bangladesh Police suffered 0-4 goals defeat against Dhaka Abahani Ltd in their first match, but made a good comeback in the meet beating Arambagh KS by 3-1 goals in their 2ndand last group match.

In the day's 3rd quarterfinal, American forward Rivera Sidney Adam netted twice and local forward Mohammad Bablu scored one goal for Bangladesh Police FC while Kyrgyz midfielder Murolimzhon Akhmedov scored the consolation goal for Saif SC.

Forward Mohammad Bablu opened account for the Bangladesh Police in the 31st minute by a half volley inside from the box, utilizing a header of American forward Rivera Sidney Adam, off a free-kick by Kyrgyz defender Artur Muladzhanov (1-0).

Just few seconds before the half-time, Sidney doubled the margin by a powerful long distance shot, capitalizing on a long cross of Bangladesh Police captain cum midfielder Nazmul Islam Rasel in the stoppage time of the first half (45+1 minute) (2-0).

After the half-time, Bangladesh Police continued their domination over Saif SC and took its fruit in the 52nd minute. Sidney sealed the victory for Police scoring his 2ndand the third goal for the team with a simple tap-in shot from the danger zone, off a cross from Montenegrin forward Luka Rotkovic (3-0).

Just three minutes later, Saif SC got a chance to reduce the margin as they were awarded free-kick by referee Mizanur Rahman due to handball. Kyrgyz midfielder Akhmedov made no mistake to score by an eye-catching direct free-kick in the 55th minute (3-1).

Bangladesh Police's local defender Khan Md Tara, Bulgarian midfielder Laskov Antonio and Saif's captain cum midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan were cautioned with yellow cards in the match.

After achieving the feat, the team Manager of Bangladesh Police FC and Additional IGP Sheikh Mohammad Maruf Hasan announced an incentive of Taka 2 (two) lakhs for the Bangladesh Police team. -UNB

















