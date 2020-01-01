Cumilla wins in last ball drama



Mehedi Hasan Rana (L) and Afghan recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Cumilla Warriors celebrating the win over Chattogram Challengers in the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Earlier, in the afternoon, Nurul Hasan Shohan was seen toss as the fourth captain of Chattogram Challengers in the Bangabandhu BPL. Rayad Emrit led CCs in the first two matches since regular skipper Mahmudullah had been taking time to recover from his old hamstring injury that he sustained during the Test between Bangladesh and India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata couple of months back. Mahmudullah made a comeback but for three matches only and went out of action again. Imrul Kayes had captained the side in last three matches before yesterday's game, who also stayed sideline against CWs having a minor injury.

Cumilla however, preferred to chase winning the toss and restricted Chattogram at 159 for six though they got 100 plus partnership from the opening pair and the team hundred came just after the 10th over. Lendl Simmons and Junaid Siddiqui piled-up 103 runs before Simmons departing the wickets for 54 off 34 with five fours and two sixes. Junaid followed his partner in the next over being a silly run out. He was then five short of a fifty. At that point, CCs were supposed to surpass 200's landmark. But all credit goes to CW bowlers! They controlled the radar of the match in the latter half of the game nicely. Ziaur Rahman's slog for 34 runs off 21 balls aided Challengers to post a decent total of 159.

Soumya Sarkar scalped two wickets while David Weise, Sunzamul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain took one wicket each.

Cumilla in reply, look as if in the match throughout the innings. Both of their openers Stiaan van Zyl (22) and Robiul Islam Robi (17) got starts to lay the foundation. But Soumya failed to contribute with the bat. No matter what happened with the top three batters for CWs since Dawid Malan, the captain, led his side from the front. He started to hammer CCs bowlers coming to bat at three getting timely support from Sabbir Rahman, who had gone for 18 but standing a valuable 64-run's partnership with the skipper.

Back to back stroke from Rubel Hossain in the 18th over had changed the scenario of the game. He made the day almost impossible for Cumilla. Mehedi Hasan Rana also showed his character in the 19th over to bring the match in the grip of CCs. But wild slog of Abu Hider snatched the game from CC's paw hurrying 16 from the last six deliveries. He hit one four and one six in the 2nd and 3rd ball of the last over. Skipper Malan fell run out in the penultimate delivery as CW were in need of thee from the final delivery and Afghan recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman was right on the money to send the ball to the rope to wrap up the game as CWs reached at 161 for seven.









Dawid Malan, the leading scorer of the match with 75, also the leading run getter of the tournament with 378, named the Man of the Match.





Cumilla Warriors won the breath taking game against Chattogram Challengers by three wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday and keep them in the race of play offs.Earlier, in the afternoon, Nurul Hasan Shohan was seen toss as the fourth captain of Chattogram Challengers in the Bangabandhu BPL. Rayad Emrit led CCs in the first two matches since regular skipper Mahmudullah had been taking time to recover from his old hamstring injury that he sustained during the Test between Bangladesh and India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata couple of months back. Mahmudullah made a comeback but for three matches only and went out of action again. Imrul Kayes had captained the side in last three matches before yesterday's game, who also stayed sideline against CWs having a minor injury.Cumilla however, preferred to chase winning the toss and restricted Chattogram at 159 for six though they got 100 plus partnership from the opening pair and the team hundred came just after the 10th over. Lendl Simmons and Junaid Siddiqui piled-up 103 runs before Simmons departing the wickets for 54 off 34 with five fours and two sixes. Junaid followed his partner in the next over being a silly run out. He was then five short of a fifty. At that point, CCs were supposed to surpass 200's landmark. But all credit goes to CW bowlers! They controlled the radar of the match in the latter half of the game nicely. Ziaur Rahman's slog for 34 runs off 21 balls aided Challengers to post a decent total of 159.Soumya Sarkar scalped two wickets while David Weise, Sunzamul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain took one wicket each.Cumilla in reply, look as if in the match throughout the innings. Both of their openers Stiaan van Zyl (22) and Robiul Islam Robi (17) got starts to lay the foundation. But Soumya failed to contribute with the bat. No matter what happened with the top three batters for CWs since Dawid Malan, the captain, led his side from the front. He started to hammer CCs bowlers coming to bat at three getting timely support from Sabbir Rahman, who had gone for 18 but standing a valuable 64-run's partnership with the skipper.Back to back stroke from Rubel Hossain in the 18th over had changed the scenario of the game. He made the day almost impossible for Cumilla. Mehedi Hasan Rana also showed his character in the 19th over to bring the match in the grip of CCs. But wild slog of Abu Hider snatched the game from CC's paw hurrying 16 from the last six deliveries. He hit one four and one six in the 2nd and 3rd ball of the last over. Skipper Malan fell run out in the penultimate delivery as CW were in need of thee from the final delivery and Afghan recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman was right on the money to send the ball to the rope to wrap up the game as CWs reached at 161 for seven.Dawid Malan, the leading scorer of the match with 75, also the leading run getter of the tournament with 378, named the Man of the Match.