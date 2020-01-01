Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2019

Cumilla wins in last ball drama

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Mehedi Hasan Rana (L) and Afghan recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Cumilla Warriors celebrating the win over Chattogram Challengers in the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Mehedi Hasan Rana (L) and Afghan recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Cumilla Warriors celebrating the win over Chattogram Challengers in the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Cumilla Warriors won the breath taking game against Chattogram Challengers by three wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday and keep them in the race of play offs.  
Earlier, in the afternoon, Nurul Hasan Shohan was seen toss as the fourth captain of Chattogram Challengers in the Bangabandhu BPL. Rayad Emrit led CCs in the first two matches since regular skipper Mahmudullah had been taking time to recover from his old hamstring injury that he sustained during the Test between Bangladesh and India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata couple of months back. Mahmudullah made a comeback but for three matches only and went out of action again. Imrul Kayes had captained the side in last three matches before yesterday's game, who also stayed sideline against CWs having a minor injury.
Cumilla however, preferred to chase winning the toss and restricted Chattogram at 159 for six though they got 100 plus partnership from the opening pair and the team hundred came just after the 10th over. Lendl Simmons and Junaid Siddiqui piled-up 103 runs before Simmons departing the wickets for 54 off 34 with five fours and two sixes. Junaid followed his partner in the next over being a silly run out. He was then five short of a fifty. At that point, CCs were supposed to surpass 200's landmark. But all credit goes to CW bowlers! They controlled the radar of the match in the latter half of the game nicely. Ziaur Rahman's slog for 34 runs off 21 balls aided Challengers to post a decent total of 159.
Soumya Sarkar scalped two wickets while David Weise, Sunzamul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain took one wicket each.
Cumilla in reply, look as if in the match throughout the innings. Both of their openers Stiaan van Zyl (22) and Robiul Islam Robi (17) got starts to lay the foundation. But Soumya failed to contribute with the bat. No matter what happened with the top three batters for CWs since Dawid Malan, the captain, led his side from the front. He started to hammer CCs bowlers coming to bat at three getting timely support from Sabbir Rahman, who had gone for 18 but standing a valuable 64-run's partnership with the skipper.
Back to back stroke from Rubel Hossain in the 18th over had changed the scenario of the game. He made the day almost impossible for Cumilla. Mehedi Hasan Rana also showed his character in the 19th over to bring the match in the grip of CCs. But wild slog of Abu Hider snatched the game from CC's paw hurrying 16 from the last six deliveries. He hit one four and one six in the 2nd and 3rd ball of the last over. Skipper Malan fell run out in the penultimate delivery as CW were in need of thee from the final delivery and Afghan recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman was right on the money to send the ball to the rope to wrap up the game as CWs reached at 161 for seven.




Dawid Malan, the leading scorer of the match with 75, also the leading run getter of the tournament with 378, named the Man of the Match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power Development Board (PDB) emerge champions
Bangladesh Police reach semifinal eliminating Saif SC by 3-1 goals
England ready to support scrapping five-day Tests
Shoaib Malik takes a sly dig at India
Cumilla wins in last ball drama
Chattogram laments for losing momentum in BBPL
An eventful year: Less progress, more debacles
Gerrard savours biggest win as Rangers end Celtic Park hoodoo


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft