Chattogram laments for losing momentum in BBPL





He added that losing the momentum in this kind of tournament could ruin the prospect of the team.

"Momentum is very important in this kind of tournament. I think momentum was with us and therefore we won some matches in a row. If we could have won this match, the momentum would be with us. It is right it would be tougher to get back the momentum after this defeat," Sohan said.

Sohan, however, led the side in this match after stand-in captain Imrul Kayes, who was leading the side in absence of Mahmudullah Riyad, got injured.

Chattogram could have ensured the play-off berth had they won the game against Cumilla but they dug their own graveyards by putting down some catches and showing wretched fielding. The most crucial miss was Abu Haider Rony who offered an easy catch in the last over.

Fielder Nasum Ahmed shelled the catch and allowed it to be boundary at a time when Cumilla needed 16 runs in the last over. The miss proved costly as Cumilla managed to win the game by two wickets.

"In cricket, catch miss is the part of the game. That was a crunch moment and anybody could miss such type of catch because it was tougher one. We were in good position but eventually lost the match, which is disappointing one for us," he added.

Sohan said that stand-in captain Imrul Kayes will be fit to play the next match while the regular captain Mahmudullah may back to the side after the Sylhet phase of the BBPL.

"Imrul Kayes had hamstring problem. He could have played but the management didn't want to take the risk with him. Mahmudullah is now fit but he won't be allowed to play in Sylhet part," he informed. -BSS















