

An eventful year: Less progress, more debacles

All the year round, the booters were quite busy playing different national and international events. Nevertheless, lack of proper understanding of the development process, impassiveness to grassroots and lack of appropriate plans and implementation of plans caused no big gain in the end. There was accusation that the football big guns were busy in delivering big talks instead of drafting good and appropriate plans to develop the game. However, the local football critic will know better.

As the year 2019 is end now, we may call it as 'the past is past' and be hopeful for the upcoming year. But, for a better tomorrow, analysing the past has never been a bad idea. Also, the fans might like to take a glance at the synopsis of football of the departing year.



Bashundhara Kings' maiden title in BPL

It was the 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League since its establishment in 2007. With participation of 13 clubs, BPL was played from 8 January to 3 August 2019 in six venues. The venues were in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Nilphamari, Gopalganj, Sylhet and Noakhali. Bashundhara Kings clinched its first trophy of Bangladesh Premier League football this year. The newbie challenger came to the top tier football league becoming champion of Bangladesh Championship League 2017, the second tier of the professional football league, in its maiden appearance. This year, two bottom-liner teams including Team BJMC and NoFeL Sporting Club were relegated from the top tier to Bangladesh Championship League.



BPL toppers in different sectors

The highest scoring match was played between Arambagh Krira Sangha and Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society on 20 July where the club zone team outplayed the Old Dhaka boys by 6-3 margin. Bashundhara Kings made a record of staying unbeaten for 20 matches while Team BJMC too made a record staying winless for 15 matches. Gopibagh's Brothers Union, on the other hand, lost highest seven consecutive matches in the league.



Police wins Bangladesh Championship League

With the participations of 11 teams, the seventh edition of Bangladesh Championship League was played from 10 February to 24 May 2019 at the Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka. On the one hand, Bangladesh Police Football Club clinched the title of the event and got promoted to Bangladesh Premier League along with runner-up Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club. On the other hand, Feni Sporting Club and Shadhinata Krira Sangha were demoted to the First Division football league.



Win over Cambodia in a FIFA friendly

Playing any international match after five months, the male booters won over Cambodia, the Angkor Warriors by a single goal in a FIFA friendly match on 9 March at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia. An 84-minute goal of midfielder Robiul Hasan brought the much wished win for the red and greens. It was the first international match as well as the first international victory in the year.



Mugda Samaj Kallyan lifts Second Division title

Samaj Kallyan ebong Krira Shangshad Mugda had become the new champion of the Dhaka Metropolis Second Division Football League on 17 May 2019 at the Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka. The event rolled on 24 March at the same venue.



Divisional and District leagues neglected

The district and divisional leagues were not much in focus this year. Many of the divisional and district football associations did not arrange the Divisional and Districts football leagues and that way neglected one of the vital sectors of grassroots football. If the district and divisional booters are not given chance to play and show their skills, how they will prove their competence and get chance in top clubs, question arias.



Bangladesh placed third in the four-team Group-B of the AFC Under-23 Championship played from 22 to 26 March at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium, also known as Isa Town Stadium, in Bahrain. In the qualifying event, host Bahrain secured top place, Palestine second and Sri Lanka fourth. Bangladesh boys lost to Bahrain and Palestine by the same 1-0 margin and found only win of a 2-0 margin over the Lankans.



AFC Cup group champion Dhaka Abahani

Dhaka Abahani became champion of AFC Cup group stage winning four matches and experiencing a draw. But in the knockout stage, the sky blue outfits lost it to North Korea club April 25 Sports Club by 4-5 margin.



Fortis BFF Football Academy opened

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) set up a football academy in the first week of April at the Fortis Sports Ground at Madani Avenue in Beraid area of Badda, Dhaka. Around 60 potential footballers were provided lodging at the four-storied building. Federation's assurance to form a football academy at last saw the light after a four years gap since a FIFA-funded academy in Sylhet was closed after almost nine months of activity.



Win in Round-1of FIFA WC Qualifier

Bangladesh national football team won the first round of the Preliminary Joint Qualification of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023. The boys moved to the second stage of the joint qualifier following a 1-0 win over Laos in the away match on 6 June and a goalless draw in the home match on 11 June. In the away match, Robiul Islam scored the important goal for the team in the 73rd minute.



Still no win in Round-2 of FIFA WC Qualifier

Playing four out of eight matches, Bangladesh could not win any match in the second round of Preliminary Joint Qualification of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023. One point from a draw is all the boys have now. But, there are four matches yet to be played in 2020 and the results of those matches will tell the future of the red and greens. The boys lost to Afghanistan by 1-0, to Qatar by 2-0 and to Oman by 4-1 while they played a 1-1 draw against India.



Boys third in SAFF U15 Championship

The junior boys in red and green outfits placed third in the SAFF Under-15 Championship played in India from 21 to 31 August 2019. India clinched its third title in the event while Nepal became runner-up and Sri Lanka fourth.



Shams-Ul-Huda FC clinches BFSF Academy Cup

Shams-Ul-Huda Football Academy of Jashore clinched the title of the first edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup beating MA Galactico in a heart-throbbing final by 7-6 (0-0) margin at the Paltan Ground in Dhaka. Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest fan base of local football, initiated the Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup football on 12th September where a total of 12 major football academy teams from 11 districts of the country took part.



NoFeL SC champion of BFF U18 football

NoFeL Sporting Club became champion of the BFF Under-18 football tournament while SAIF Sporting Club became runner-up of the event. SAIF boys also got the Fair Play trophy. The matches of the event were played at the Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.



Failure to play AFC U16 Championship

The qualifying round of the AFC Under-16 Championship 2020 was played from 18 to 22 September in Doha, Qatar. Bangladesh was eliminated from the group round losing two of the three matches. The boys were defeated by Qatar by 2-0 and were defeated again by Yemen by 3-0. They celebrated their only win of 3-0 margin over Bhutan there.



The juniors became runners-up of the SAFF Under-18 Championship which was played in Nepal from 20 to 29 September. A total of six South Asian countries played the event. There, India won its first title of the event and the Maldives placed third.



Irregularities in Pioneer U15 football

Irregularities and Pioneer football league became equivalent this year. Starting in the last part of the year, the age based football league which is also called the cradle of local football was paused due to board examinations. However, after the league resumed, many of the participating clubs began to give walkovers protesting different irregularities.



Nayan receives Australian Goalkeeping Level 2 certificates

A goalkeeper coach of Bangladesh national football team Nuruzzaman Nayan received the certificate of Australian Goalkeeping Level 2 course in July this year. The smart coach of local football participated in the certificate course, arranged by the Football Federation Australia and approved by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in October 2018.

FIFA President Infantino visits Bangladesh

FIFA President Giovanni Vincenzo Gianni Infantino visited Dhaka on 17 October as part of his 'Goodwill tour to Asia'. It was the very first tour of President of the 211 football playing nations to Asia after he was elected the FIFA boss in the FIFA Extraordinary Congress on 26th February 2016. The Swiss-Italian football administrator came before the media men putting on a red-and-green jersey of Bangladesh national team that had the number 10 and the name 'Infantino' on the back. FIFA president was like "Hey look! I have my name on my jersey and you know what! My jersey number is 10." That act indeed emotionally touched the present journalist and the people.



Ctg Abahani runner-up of Sk Kamal Int'l Club Cup

Host Chattogram Abahani became runner-up of 2019 Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup Tournament which was played from 19 to 31 October in port city Chattogram. Malaysia club Terengganu FC became champion in the event. Eight teams from five AFC countries played the tournament.



Failure to arrange Bangabandhu Gold Cup

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) failed to arrange the prestigious football event Bangabandhu Gold Cup this year. The local football governing body rescheduled the event several times and now it is planning to arrange the event in 2020. Initiating in 1996, the international event named after the father of the nation was played only five times.



Failure to begin BPL timely

The Federation failed to begin Bangladesh Premier League timely. While the other football playing nations are already in the middle or played a few matches of the top league, Bangladesh FF is still waiting to begin the BPL in 2020.



Bronze in SA Games football

Bangladesh managed to secure a bronze in South Asian Games football yet a major team like India did not participated in the football discipline. Such a failure in the event embarrassed the nation.



Elimination from AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

Bangladesh was eliminated from the group stage of the AFC Under-19 Championship Qualifiers losing two of the three matches. The Group-E matches of the qualifiers were held in Bahrain from 6 to 10 November.



Audit reports of past three years passed altogether in BFF AGM

An Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BFF held at a resort centre in Gazipur, a place 25 kilometres away from the capital, on 16 November. Councillors accused the federation of holding the AGM only to pass the audit reports of last three years. They also accused that the AGM was held to pass the audit reports and accused that these reports were cooked up and manipulative and were audited by three different audit firms to hide irregularities. Some accused that BFF still had not succeeded to say about what happened to the $700,000 allocated by the FIFA for the Sylhet Football Academy.



Scanty progress in FIFA ranking

On the whole, the male booters managed to improve only five ranks in the FIFA Men's World Ranking in comparison to the ranking of December 2018. Instigating the year with a rank 192, the booters succeeded to place 183rd in June yet went down to the rank 187th in the year's last FIFA World Ranking published on 19 December 2019. Everyone in the arena knows that five ranks improvement at the bottom edge of FIFA ranking is considered very little or nothing at all. Without proper planning and actual implementation of any plan, no sporting sector can obtain expected development. With such scanty progress in ranking, none can dream of a better football tomorrow.



Alfred, Lord Tennyson, Poet Laureate of Great Britain and Ireland of Victorian period said, �Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.�























