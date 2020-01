Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of immediate past Bangladesh High Commissioner to India and former Foreign Secretary Syed Moazzem Ali.

In a condolence messages, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Syed Moazzem Ali died of a cardiac failure on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital in the city at 75.