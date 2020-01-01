Video
Nazrul Confce begins in Habiganj

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

HABIGANJ, Dec 31: A five-day long National Nazrul Conference began at district Shilpakala Academy in the town on Tuesday.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid inaugurated the conference participating in a function held at the Academy yesterday    morning.
Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hassan chaired the function while Executive Director of Nazrul Institute Abdur Razzak Bhuiyan was present as focal person.
Advocate Md Abu Zahir, MP, Md Abdul Majid Khan, MP, Gazi Mohammad Shanawaz, MP, Deputy Inspector General of police Md Kamrul Ahsan, General Secretary of district unit AL Md Alomgir Chowdhury and Municipality Mayor Md Mizanur Rahman were present as especial guests in the function organized by the district administration with the help of Cultural Affairs Ministry.    -BSS


Nazrul Confce begins in Habiganj
