Milestone School and College excels in PEC and JSC exams



Students of Milestone School and College celebrating their PEC and JSC examination result on Tuesday. photo : observer

This year, A total of 2148 students (Bangla and English medium) participated PEC and JSC examination from Milestone School and College, says a press release. Succees rates 100% and 1613 Students obtained GPA-5.

A total of 1077 students (Bangla and English medium) participated Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination from Milestone Preparatory Kg School. Succees rates 100% and total 1037 students obtained GPA-5. The number of GPA-5 achievers 96.28%.

A total of 1071 students (Bangla and English medium) participated at Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination from Milestone School and College. Succees rate 100%. Total 576 Students obtained GPA-5. The number of GPA-5 achievers in JSC 53.78%.

Principal of Milestone school and college (uttara campus) Lt. Colonel M. Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd) said, There is no doubt that we can achieve good results day by day because our students worked hard. Our teachers also guided the students like own children. Our honorable guardians also took care of their children. So the success is a joint effort of our students, teachers and guardians. Principal Lt. Colonel M. Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd) also said, Milestone School and College must Committed to quality education. We will try to continue the best success in future.



















