Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home News

Milestone School and College excels in PEC and JSC exams

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
City Desk

Students of Milestone School and College celebrating their PEC and JSC examination result on Tuesday. photo : observer

Students of Milestone School and College celebrating their PEC and JSC examination result on Tuesday. photo : observer

Milestone  School and College gain the best  results in Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations.  
This year, A total of 2148  students (Bangla and English medium)  participated PEC and JSC examination from Milestone  School and College, says a press release. Succees rates 100% and 1613 Students obtained GPA-5.  
A total of 1077 students (Bangla and English medium) participated Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination from Milestone Preparatory Kg School. Succees rates 100% and total 1037 students obtained GPA-5.  The number of GPA-5 achievers 96.28%.
A total of 1071 students (Bangla and English medium) participated at Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination  from Milestone  School and College. Succees  rate 100%. Total 576 Students obtained GPA-5. The number of GPA-5 achievers in JSC 53.78%.
Principal of Milestone school and college (uttara campus) Lt. Colonel M. Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd) said, There is no doubt that we can achieve good results day by day because our students worked hard. Our teachers also guided the students like own children.  Our honorable  guardians also took care of their children. So the success is a joint  effort of our students, teachers and guardians. Principal Lt. Colonel M. Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd) also said,  Milestone  School and College must Committed to quality education. We will try to continue  the best success in future.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
33th council meeting of Bangladesh Standard Testing Institution held
US-Iraq relations since 2003
DU VC mourns death of Syed Moazzem Ali
Nazrul Confce begins in Habiganj
Milestone School and College excels in PEC and JSC exams
Bombardier offers Bangladesh to sell 2 more Dash Q400 aircraft
300m-year-old lizard is earliest known example of animal parental care
Archaeologists discover remains of vast Mayan palace in Mexico


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft