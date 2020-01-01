RBI plans to tighten loan norms for co-op banks





The RBI also proposes to broaden the borrower base of UCBs as the new rules would specify that at least 50 per cent of the loan portfolio of these lenders should comprise advances of not more than Rs 25 lakh per borrower. Further, the RBI intends to increase the target for loans to the priority sector for UCBs to 75 per cent of adjusted net bank credit or credit-equivalent amount of off-balance sheet exposure, whichever is higher, from 40 per cent currently.









RBI's draft circular said that a large exposure of banks to single borrowers or groups of connected borrowers leads to a credit concentration risk. If the proposed rules are approved in their current form, they will be effective from March 31, 2023.

"An appropriate glide path is proposed to be provided to UCBs for compliance with the aforesaid norms/limits/targets," the RBI said. It will accept suggestions on the draft rules till January 20.

Earlier this year, the city-based Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapsed as Housing Development and Infrastructure Group companies - in which it had a combined exposure of about Rs 6,200 crore - could not service loans. Of the total exposure, only Rs 440 crore was disclosed while the balance was hidden through multiple accounts. RBI's proposed rules are aimed at preventing such bank failures.

