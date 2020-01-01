Video
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home Business

Confidence Cement plans to install 5.6MW power plant

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Confidence Cement Limited (CCL) has informed the Dhaka Stock Exchange that its Board of Directors have decided to install a 5.6MW captive power plant at a cost of around BDT 280millon  ($3.30 million) in an effort to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for Unit 3 of the factory.
The company has annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes in Chittagong.
According to company annual reports, Confidence Cement produced 710,636 tonnes of cement during FY2018-19, against 577,192 tonnes during FY2017-18.


