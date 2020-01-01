Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:34 AM
Home Business

Agreement Signing

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Agreement Signing

Agreement Signing

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury and Chogoku Marine Paints (S) PTE Ltd Managing Director Yuichiro Nagakawa, flanked by their colleagues signing an agreement on behalf of their respective entities at the corporate office of Berger Paints in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement Berger Paints, the country's leading paints manufacturers and Chogoku Marine Paints, Ltd (CMP) of Japan will manufacture and supply paints for marine and related industries in Bangladesh. Chogoku Marine Paints, is one of the global leaders in marine sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI plans to tighten loan norms for co-op banks
Confidence Cement plans to install 5.6MW power plant
Without buyer, Air India might be forced to shut down in six months: Airline official
Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal
Huawei says survival top priority as sales fall short
Developing Asian economies will grow the fastest in 2020
Economy is facing downturn in almost all fronts: UO
25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hamid Fabrics Ltd


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft