Agreement Signing

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury and Chogoku Marine Paints (S) PTE Ltd Managing Director Yuichiro Nagakawa, flanked by their colleagues signing an agreement on behalf of their respective entities at the corporate office of Berger Paints in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement Berger Paints, the country's leading paints manufacturers and Chogoku Marine Paints, Ltd (CMP) of Japan will manufacture and supply paints for marine and related industries in Bangladesh. Chogoku Marine Paints, is one of the global leaders in marine sector.