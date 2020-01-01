Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort Ltd Director receiving the citation and a crest from Chattogram City Corporation Mayor



Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort Ltd Director Md. Abdul Quader Munshi, accompanied by his colleagues, receiving the citation and a crest from Chattogram City Corporation Mayor A J M Nasir Uddin at an event held to honour the hotel by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at the hotel in Cox's Bazar recently for paying the highest Value Added Tax (VAT), at the district-level in Cox's Bazar , for the fiscal year 2017-18.