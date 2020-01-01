|
Pakistan eyeing Vietnamese market to export fans
|
ISLAMABAD, Dec31: Pakistan is eyeing the Vietnamese market to export electric fans as the East Asian country's demand for fans has increased amid rising tourism.
In a visit organised by the Engineering Development Board, a nine-member trade delegation representing electric fan sector visited Ho Chi Minh City in order to develop business-to-business meetings and explore opportunities to enhance exports.
The Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association delegation held meetings with different companies including Co. Phat Mechanical Manufacturing Company- one of the prominent manufacturers of electric fans in Vietnam.
During the visit, Vietnamese buyers told the PEFMA delegation that light fans were required from Pakistan as demand was increasing at luxury resorts, hotels and spas etc.
The delegation visited Caribbean Motor Manufacturing Factory, and it was decided that another delegation belonging to the auto sector will visit Vietnam to promote business links.
The PEFMA delegation also visited industrial fan manufacturing factory of Nghe Nang Co. Ltd in Vietnam and the "Vietbuild-29 Industrial Exhibition" held in Ho Chi Minh City related to white goods to explore possibilities of exporting fans to Vietnam.
The EDB expects the initiative will act as a driving force for growth in export of engineering goods from the country and help boost development of value-added engineering products. -Dawn