Pakistan eyeing Vietnamese market to export fans





In a visit organised by the Engineering Development Board, a nine-member trade delegation representing electric fan sector visited Ho Chi Minh City in order to develop business-to-business meetings and explore opportunities to enhance exports.

The Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Assoc­iation delegation held mee­tings with different companies including Co. Phat Mechanical Manufac­turing Com­pany- one of the prominent manufacturers of electric fans in Vietnam.

During the visit, Vietn­amese buyers told the PEFMA delegation that light fans were required from Pakistan as demand was increasing at luxury resorts, hotels and spas etc.

The delegation visited Caribbean Motor Manufa­cturing Factory, and it was decided that another delegation belonging to the auto sector will visit Vietnam to promote business links.

The PEFMA delegation also visited industrial fan manufacturing factory of Nghe Nang Co. Ltd in Vietnam and the "Viet­build-29 Industrial Exhibi­tion" held in Ho Chi Minh City related to white goods to explore possibilities of exporting fans to Vietnam.

The EDB expects the initiative will act as a driving force for growth in export of engineering goods from the country and help boost deve­l­opment of value-added engineering products. -Dawn















