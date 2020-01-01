Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:34 AM
Home Business

India to let Huawei take part in 5G trials

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

New Delhi, Dec 31: New Delhi has said it will let Chinese telecoms giant Huawei take part in trials for the rollout of 5G services in the huge Indian market, giving the firm a major boost as it battles US sanctions.
The US government has banned Huawei from working with US firms, calling it a security threat because of alleged close ties to the Chinese government. The company denies the accusation.
Washington, which also banned US companies from selling equipment to Huawei, had lobbied hard for India to freeze Huawei out of its 5G communications network.
"We have taken the decision to give 5G spectrum for trial to all the players," India's telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said late Monday.
He acknowledged that Huawei, the global leader in telecom networking equipment and a major player in India's smartphone market, would be among the companies taking part in the trials expected to start next month.
With 451 million monthly active mobile internet users, India is second behind China in the world internet users rankings, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India.
The Indian move comes after European telecommunications operators including Norway's Telenor and Sweden's Telia passed over Huawei as a supplier for their 5G networks as intelligence agencies warned against working with the company.
Australia and Japan have also taken steps to block or restrict the firm's participation in their 5G networks.
Britain has yet to take a decision on Huawei but the company has provisionally secured 5G deals in countries such as Germany.
India's announcement came as Huawei said "survival" was its top priority after announcing 2019 sales were expected to fall short of projections as a result of US sanctions.
Revenue rose this year to a record 850 billion yuan ($121 billion), slightly lower-than forecast that chairman Eric Xu blamed on the US ban.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI plans to tighten loan norms for co-op banks
Confidence Cement plans to install 5.6MW power plant
Without buyer, Air India might be forced to shut down in six months: Airline official
Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal
Huawei says survival top priority as sales fall short
Developing Asian economies will grow the fastest in 2020
Economy is facing downturn in almost all fronts: UO
25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hamid Fabrics Ltd


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft