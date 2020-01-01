Singer launches New Year’s campaign





Singer is offering exciting exchange program under which customers can avail up to BDT 15,000 discount on TVs and up to BDT 6,000 on Washing Machines in exchange of used TVs and Washing Machines respectively.

Customers will receive free Rice Cooker or Multi-pan with selected model of refrigerators. In addition, the customers will also enjoy discount up to BDT 7,500 on the purchase of refrigerators.

Besides, customers will also enjoy up to BDT 3,500 discount on selected HP and Dell laptops. Customers will receive up to BDT 1,300 discount on Microwave Ovens.

To facilitate customers with ease of payment, SINGER is offering 0pc interest upto 6 months along with 12-month easy installment facilities.

For details, please contact Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.

































To celebrate the New Year, Singer has launched a promotional campaign - 'Notun Bochor, Notun Din, Purono Bodle Notun Nin'. The campaign will continue till January 31, 2020, says a press release.Singer is offering exciting exchange program under which customers can avail up to BDT 15,000 discount on TVs and up to BDT 6,000 on Washing Machines in exchange of used TVs and Washing Machines respectively.Customers will receive free Rice Cooker or Multi-pan with selected model of refrigerators. In addition, the customers will also enjoy discount up to BDT 7,500 on the purchase of refrigerators.Besides, customers will also enjoy up to BDT 3,500 discount on selected HP and Dell laptops. Customers will receive up to BDT 1,300 discount on Microwave Ovens.To facilitate customers with ease of payment, SINGER is offering 0pc interest upto 6 months along with 12-month easy installment facilities.For details, please contact Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.