Dollar eases, on track for smallest return in 6 years



White House's trade adviser, Peter Navarro.

The greenback was off 0.2per cent at 108.64 against the Japanese yen JPY=, the weakest since Dec. 12 and on track for its third straight session of losses.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, was a shade weaker at 96.695.

On Friday, the index had suffered its biggest one-day fall since March, which left its gains for the year at about 0.5per cent, compared with returns of 4.4per cent in 2018. It is now on track for the smallest rise since 2013.

Encouraging news on the Sino-US trade deal boosted risk sentiment in currency markets overnight.

The White House's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on Monday said the US-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the US Trade Representative.

Increased optimism about US-China trade relations and an improved global growth outlook drove investors out of other safe-haven assets like Treasury bonds while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars jumped to five-month highs.

China's yuan CNH= strengthened in the offshore market against the dollar to 6.9718, its highest since Dec. 13. It was last at 6.9743.

The yuan was still on track for a second year of losses, however, as the Sino-US trade dispute and domestic economic weakness took a toll. The onshore yuan was down around 1.5per cent for the year, after losing 5.3per cent in 2018.

Investors' appetite for risk also helped drive the euro EUR= to a 4-1/2-month high of $1.121 on Monday. It was last up 0.1per cent at $1.1209. Signs that the euro zone economy may be stabilizing have lifted the single currency in recent weeks.

Sterling GBP= was last treading water at $1.3115 against the dollar after rising 2.8per cent so far this year. Concerns that Britain is headed for a disruptive "hard Brexit" at the end of 2020 have hurt the pound since mid-December.

-Reuters































SYDNEY, Dec 31: The dollar dipped to a near three-week low against the yen in thin year-end volume on Tuesday as investors favored riskier assets, led by renewed optimism about global growth.The greenback was off 0.2per cent at 108.64 against the Japanese yen JPY=, the weakest since Dec. 12 and on track for its third straight session of losses.The dollar index .DXY, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, was a shade weaker at 96.695.On Friday, the index had suffered its biggest one-day fall since March, which left its gains for the year at about 0.5per cent, compared with returns of 4.4per cent in 2018. It is now on track for the smallest rise since 2013.Encouraging news on the Sino-US trade deal boosted risk sentiment in currency markets overnight.The White House's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on Monday said the US-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the US Trade Representative.Increased optimism about US-China trade relations and an improved global growth outlook drove investors out of other safe-haven assets like Treasury bonds while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars jumped to five-month highs.China's yuan CNH= strengthened in the offshore market against the dollar to 6.9718, its highest since Dec. 13. It was last at 6.9743.The yuan was still on track for a second year of losses, however, as the Sino-US trade dispute and domestic economic weakness took a toll. The onshore yuan was down around 1.5per cent for the year, after losing 5.3per cent in 2018.Investors' appetite for risk also helped drive the euro EUR= to a 4-1/2-month high of $1.121 on Monday. It was last up 0.1per cent at $1.1209. Signs that the euro zone economy may be stabilizing have lifted the single currency in recent weeks.Sterling GBP= was last treading water at $1.3115 against the dollar after rising 2.8per cent so far this year. Concerns that Britain is headed for a disruptive "hard Brexit" at the end of 2020 have hurt the pound since mid-December.-Reuters