Asian shares slip as investors lock in gains from 2019 rally





European equity markets were expected to follow suit after losses on Wall Street Monday. FTSE futures FFIc1 were down 0.37per cent at 7,508.

But US stock futures showed some optimism ahead of Wall Street's final session of the year, with S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 up 0.12per cent at 3,227.3.

At about 0620 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.46per cent lower, set for its weakest performance since Dec. 4. For the month, the index is still up 5.6per cent.

The index has gained nearly 16per cent this year, a sharp turnaround from a 16.2per cent drop last year but lagging a 23.8per cent year-to-date gain in MSCI's global share index .MIWD00000PUS. The Asian index gained 33.5per cent in 2017, about the same as its total rise over the previous decade. Australian shares ended their best year since 2009 1.78 per cent lower, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI finished down 0.46per cent in a half-day session.

"We are seeing some profit-taking into year-end," said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec in Sydney, adding that progress on resolving the 17-month-long US-China trade war remained a positive factor for investors into the New Year.

The White House's trade adviser on Monday said the US-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the US Trade Representative.

"We think that the global growth situation is improving, we're seeing better industrial profits in China ... green shoots in the manufacturing sector on the back of an improvement in the trade situation is a key catalyst going forward," he said.

While easing trade concerns and lifting uncertainty around Britain's exit from the European Union have helped reduce some near-term market uncertainty, investors remain worried about a recession, seen as inevitable in the new decade.

Positive Chinese manufacturing data, which showed factory activity expanding for a second straight month in December, nudged China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 0.3per cent higher, extending the more-than-33per cent gain seen this year. China's gains built on Monday's rally, which was driven by a combination of strong retail sales growth and hopes that a new benchmark for floating-rate loans could lower borrowing costs. -Reuters

































