Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:33 AM
DSE launches new Indexing system today

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Shamsul Huda

A new indexing system - first part of a three- tier price index of listed companies in Dhaka Stock Exchange has made its debut in the country's premier bourse from today (January 1) of the New Year 2020.
Named as CNI-DSE Select Index (CDSET) comprising 40 good companies it has been developed           as part of reforming the system to provide a real time information picture of the companies to traders, investors and other market stakeholders. The two other tiers would be introduced in phases, senior DSE functionaries said
Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the strategic partner of DSE has jointly developed the new rating system as part of the commitment of the Chinese consortium which has bought 20 percent stake of DSE to give technical support to improve the bourse.
The CDSET base value is 1000 points of 2015 base year.
Xie Wenhai, a senior official of Shenzhen Stock Exchange working here in Dhaka as strategic          partner of DSE said, "This new index is a part of digitalization of the entire information disclosure process in Bangladesh."
Talking to The Daily Observer on Tuesday Xie Wenhai said the new index introduced as a pilot     version has the same functioning and features to the world's standard version. It will facilitate electronic information disclosure and dissemination processes for listed companies, investors as well as the bourse.
The DSE partner Shenzhen Stock Exchange has built this in-house application based on their long-term experience and IT expertise, he said.
A senior office bearer in DSE told The Daily Observer that the new system aims to build a standard  information system  providing more accuracy, efficiency, inclusiveness and far reaching outreach to all stakeholders.  
Making as an example he said the system can accelerate the information disclosure process from days      to minutes and at the same time will cover all aspects of information in the capital markets which will enables the market to work in great flexibility and accountability.
He said the CDSET index system digitizes manual typing, telephony, fax, email and all other traditional communication and negotiation behaviors.
Another DSE official said newest information disclosure system would ensure both procedural compliances and result correctness. In this process structured information disclosure content will also be automatically generated and stored.
DSE director, Minhaz Mannan Emon said by this new application which will go live from today will hopefully promote capital market with transparency and efficiently and will lead to a new change of data processing, information analysis and reveal market intelligence.
It will ignite digital transformation in the industry and will add to the overall goal of digital Bangladesh and Vision 2021.
According to an investor the capital market in particular DSE faced plunged severely throughout the year 2019 as its indices, market volumes and transaction compared with the year 2018.
As per last trading session of the outgoing year 2019 the broad index fell by 932.71 points to 4452.93 points or lowered by 17.32 per cent than the year 2018 at 5385.64 points.


