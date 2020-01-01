Chinese businesses form association in Bangladesh





Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, along with distinguished guests, launched the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) which has about 240 Chinese companies in Bangladesh.

The launching ceremony was held in Dhaka's Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel on Monday in the presence of hundreds of guests, including Chinese and Bangladeshi dignitaries.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive chairman Sirajul Islam, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim and CEAB President Lin Weiqiang, among others, present in the ceremony.

Extending his best wishes for the association, Commerce Minister Munshi hoped that the new organization will be an important bridge through which the relationship between Chinese and Bangladeshi businesses will be further strengthened.

He spoke highly of the initiative, saying that it would surely contribute to further boosting the trade ties between the two countries.

He urged the Chinese businessmen in Bangladesh to work progressively to boost Chinese trade and investment in Bangladesh.

"China is the largest development partner of Bangladesh and it is playing an important role in implementation of Bangladesh's major development projects. So far China is the single largest investor in Bangladesh," said the minister.

He said Bangladesh is moving fast in the readymade garment industry and its garment exports to the Chinese market are increasing.

Bangladesh's association with China's Belt and Road Initiative since 2016 has accelerated with the implementation of key infrastructure and connectivity projects, according to FBCCI President Fahim.





























