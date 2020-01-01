Video
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:32 AM
Myanmar border trade registers over $2b in 3 months

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020

YANGON, Dec 31: Myanmar's border trade with neighbouring countries registered about 2.4 billion U.S. dollars as of Dec. 20 in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started in October, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry.
From Oct. 1 to Dec. 20, the country earned 1.68 billion U.S. dollars from the export to foreign countries through border gates while its border import reached 720 million U.S. dollars.
This fiscal year's border trade increased by over 615.9 million U.S. dollars, compared to the same period of last fiscal year 2018-2019 when it was over 1.78 billion U.S. dollars.
During the nearly three-month period, Muse border checkpoint registered with most trade value of 1.27 billion U.S. dollars which includes 841 million U.S. dollars' export and 432 million U.S. dollars' import.
The country mainly conducts border trade with neighbouring China through Muse, Lweje, Chinshwehaw, Kanpikete and Kengtung, with Thailand through Tachilek, Myawady, Kawthoung, Myeik, Hteekhee, Mawtaung and Maese.
Border trade is also conducted with Bangladesh through Sittwe, Maungtaw and with India through Tamu, Reed and Thantlang border checkpoints, respectively.
About 80 percent of Myanmar's foreign trade is done through sea-borne trade and the country's maritime trade reached over 5.96 billion U.S. dollars during the period, the ministry's figures said.
Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others while capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods are imported to the country.      -Xinhua


