Prime Minister opens DITF in city today





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday announced the programme at a press conference at DITF venue at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, adjacent to Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Export Development Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman Fatema Yasmin, Additional Secretary (Export) of the Commerce Ministry Obaidul Azam and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Minister said that ticket prices have been raised for the visitors by Tk 10. As a result adults will be charged Tk 40 and Children Tk 20 to avail entrance to the fair venue. The fair will remain open from 10am to 10pm every day.

The Minister said participants from various countries, including India, Bhutan, Pakistan, China, the US, the UK, Nepal, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, the Maldives, Mauritius, Russia, Iran and Swaziland, have confirmed their participation at the fair.

There will be 550 stalls and pavilions, including 60 premium pavilions, 38 premium mini pavilions, 20 reserved pavilions for women, 21 foreign pavilions, 18 general pavilions and 22 food stalls in the fair.

The participants will display different kinds of products, including readymade garments, handicraft, leather and plastic polymer and food items.

He also said that security measures have been beefed-up for foreigners in the fair, with CCTV cameras installed at in key points of the fair.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Ministry of Commerce are jointly organizing the month-long trade show to display new products to attract global buyers as well as local consumers.

The expo will continue till January 31, 2020.

Both the organizers and the exhibitors hope that this year`s DITF like past years will be successful with huge turnout and sales. They hope the fair would outperform the previous years due to stable and peaceful political situation.

Although the permanent address of the DITF has been set in Purbachal, Dhaka, it is yet to have facilities to host international trade fair. But he hoped the venue would be ready for the next edition.

Meanwhile, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wishing success of the trade issued separate messages on Tuesday.

President Abdul Hamid in his message extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to all the participants, including local and international companies, exporters and importers, and organizers.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Dhaka International Trade Fair is a great platform for fostering ties among exporters, importers and entrepreneurs and exchanging of their experiences.

By participating in the fair, she said, industrial and consumer producers can display and market their products, show quality, design and packaging of the products in one hand, while on the other hand they have the opportunity to expand their domestic and international trade by establishing connection.

















