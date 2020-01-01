Default loan recovery rate only 14pc in July-Sept period





The eight banks - Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB), Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL), Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) and BASIC Bank had a recovery target of around Tk 2,?0? crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year but they were able to realize only Tk 621.44 crore.

The loan recovery target for the calendar year of 2019 was around Tk 11,000 crore but they could realize only Tk 950 crore in this period. The poor recovery has been seen as a big failure by respective government authorities who wanted more vigorous efforts in the new-year to achieve the targets.

Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance Md. Asadul Islam in a recent meeting with chief executives of the banks has expressed his dissatisfaction over the failure and demanded immediate measures to accelerate the recovery drive.

The failure to achieve the targets was seriously treated in the meeting at a time when the amount of default loan is increasing day by day instead of coming down exacerbating the liquidity crisis in public sector banks.

Senior finance ministry officials believe banks were either disbursing loans improperly or they were not acting properly to recover the loans. It is not acceptable that default loans were growing when bank officials were asked to bring it down.

According to the BB data, the amount of default loan, which was begun with Tk 112,425 crore at the end of June of this year, now exceeded Tk 1,16, 288 crore. The rate of outstanding loans was 10.30 percent in December, 2018 and in September it stood at 12 percent.

Among the eight banks, amount of The default loan in BASIC Bank default is the highest at Tk 14,815 crore followed by Sonali Bank having a total of Tk 13,770 crore in non-performing loans. Default loans at Janata Bank stands at Tk 12,818 crore, Bangladesh Krishi Bank at Tk 8500 crore, Agrani Bank at Tk 7,115 crore and Rupali Bank at Tk 6,250 crore.

Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, managing director of Agrani Bank, told the Daily Observer that they have taken all necessary precautions before disbursing new loans as some matured loans turned non-performing recently.

"We are trying to recover the default loans," he said adding, "We have succeeded in recovering some defaulted loans during the last quarter. If we can pursue clients properly, we shall be able to recover more default loans."









































