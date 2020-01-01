ECNEC okays seven projects involving Tk 4460.54 cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Planning Minister MA Mannan, flanked by Planning Secretary Nurul Islam, displaying copies of the annual report for the fiscal year 2018-19 of the Planning Ministry, on the sidelines of the ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid

The approved projects included three new projects and four revised projects.

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MM Mannan, Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Local Government were among a host of ministers and secretaries attended the meeting.

Later briefing the reporters Planning Minister MA Mannan said "Of the total project cost, Tk 4,346.40 crore will come from the Government's own resources while Tk 114.14 crore will come from concerned organization's own fund."

The Planning Minister said the Mongla Port Authority will implement the procurement of ancillary marine vessels project for the port which will be completed by June 2022.

The main objectives of the project are to ensure safe navigation channel at Mongla Port, properly handling the ocean going vessels and conducting emergency rescue operation during disasters and inclement weather.

The main project procurement include one pilot mother vessel, two tugboats, one search and rescue vessel, one survey and research vessel, one laying vessel and other necessary equipments.

The Planning Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that all goods in bulk should be transshipped through this port. It has very bright prospect of exporting the transit goods of India, Bhutan and Nepal.

According to the Planning Commission, Mongla Port has the prospect of handling around 1200 ships every year and therefore it needs for ensuring round the year navigability of 145 kilometer channel of the port.

Other approved projects are Border Road Construction project, Land Development of Matuil Sanitary Landfill and Construction, Elimination of water logging of Rajshahi metropolis, Power Grid Network Strengthening Project and Building Conduction of Institute of Livestock Science and Technology in Sylhet, Lalmonirhat and Barisal.



















The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved seven projects involving Tk 4460.54 crore including on for procurement of ancillary marine vessels for the Mongla Port in a bid to handle properly the growing number of ocean going ships.The approved projects included three new projects and four revised projects.ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MM Mannan, Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Local Government were among a host of ministers and secretaries attended the meeting.Later briefing the reporters Planning Minister MA Mannan said "Of the total project cost, Tk 4,346.40 crore will come from the Government's own resources while Tk 114.14 crore will come from concerned organization's own fund."The Planning Minister said the Mongla Port Authority will implement the procurement of ancillary marine vessels project for the port which will be completed by June 2022.The main objectives of the project are to ensure safe navigation channel at Mongla Port, properly handling the ocean going vessels and conducting emergency rescue operation during disasters and inclement weather.The main project procurement include one pilot mother vessel, two tugboats, one search and rescue vessel, one survey and research vessel, one laying vessel and other necessary equipments.The Planning Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that all goods in bulk should be transshipped through this port. It has very bright prospect of exporting the transit goods of India, Bhutan and Nepal.According to the Planning Commission, Mongla Port has the prospect of handling around 1200 ships every year and therefore it needs for ensuring round the year navigability of 145 kilometer channel of the port.Other approved projects are Border Road Construction project, Land Development of Matuil Sanitary Landfill and Construction, Elimination of water logging of Rajshahi metropolis, Power Grid Network Strengthening Project and Building Conduction of Institute of Livestock Science and Technology in Sylhet, Lalmonirhat and Barisal.