PANCHAGARH, Dec 31: At least 4,000 maunds of jute worth about Tk 80 lakh were burnt in a fire at a jute mill in Boda Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The fire originated at the godown of Gem Jute Limited in Moniramjot area at 2:30pm, said its Deputy General Manager Humayun Khaled and Deputy Manager (Food) Delwar Hossen.

Being informed, Panchagarh and Tentulia fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at 5pm.