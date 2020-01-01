Zainul Abedin’s birth anniv observed

BARISHAL, Dec 31: On the occasion of 105th birth anniversary of legendary artist Zainul Abedin, A day-long Zoynul Charukala Utsab was organised by Charukala Barishal at Ashwini Kumar Hall on Sunday.

Through painting competition, discussion meeting, Joynul Charukala Award giving and cultural function, it was celebrated.

Organisers, participants and visitors urged the authorities concerned for declaring December 29 as National Fine Arts Day.

S M Ajiar Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) of Barishal, inaugurated the opening session.

Altaf Hossain, president of Charukala Barishal presided over it.

It was addressed, among others, by Dipankar Chakraborty, former president of Charukala Barishal and Prof. Lutfey Alam, student of Joynul Abedin







