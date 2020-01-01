Orientation on disaster risk reduction ends





Friendship, a leading non-government organisation of the country, arranged the programme under the approach of Building Resilience through CIDRR with the financial support of ERIKS Development Partner and Friendship Luxemburg, French.

As the communities of hundreds of villages of the district have started to get the positive impacts of the approach for the last five years, the organisation arranged the function aimed at popularising the approach at larger scale to the stakeholders of the disaster-prone areas.

Director of strategic planning and chief climate change adaptation and disaster management Quazi Emdadul Haque and Senior Programme Manager of Friendship Farid Ahmed Sagar conducted the orientation as facilitators.

Friendship officials in their speeches emphasised the need for the proper implementation on three main tasks- disaster preparedness, quick response at the disaster period and making resilience at post disaster period in a bid to reduce the loss of lives and properties during the catastrophes.

Among others, Bandaber Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kabir Hossen, Char Shoulmari UP Chairman KM Fazlul Haque Mondal and Daatvanga UP Chairman Shamsul Haque, volunteers Junufa Akhter, Suzon Miah and Wahed Ali, and child representatives Nazmul Hassan and Imran Hossen spoke in the function.

The sessions on the research of Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies, Dhaka University, International Centre for Climate Change and Development, Global Network for Disaster Reduction were also conducted in the orientation.

A total of 26 persons, including NGO representatives, UP chairmen, and volunteers took part in the orientation.

Earlier, Regional Coordinator of Friendhsip AKM Shakhawat Hossain formally inaugurated the orientation on Sunday morning as chief guest.



















