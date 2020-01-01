Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:32 AM
Home Countryside

Youth ‘kills girlfriend’s father’

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Dec 31: Police on Sunday night detained a teenage boy for allegedly killing his girlfriend's father in Beanibazar Upazila of the district.
Detained Abdul Mubin Limon, 18, is a resident of Lauta Union in the upazila.
Police said Limon developed an affair with the daughter of one Nazrul Islam, 42. As Nazrul and his wife came to know the matter, they asked their daughter to end the relationship.
Angered by this, Limon called Nazrul on Saturday night and hit on his head with a piece of wood and then slaughtered him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, gathers marking 'democracy-killing day'
JSC and PEC examinations published
4,000 maunds of jute burnt
Zainul Abedin’s birth anniv observed
Orientation on disaster risk reduction ends
Youth ‘kills girlfriend’s father’
New body of Patharghata Press Club
2 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Panchagarh


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft