Youth ‘kills girlfriend’s father’

SYLHET, Dec 31: Police on Sunday night detained a teenage boy for allegedly killing his girlfriend's father in Beanibazar Upazila of the district.

Detained Abdul Mubin Limon, 18, is a resident of Lauta Union in the upazila.

Police said Limon developed an affair with the daughter of one Nazrul Islam, 42. As Nazrul and his wife came to know the matter, they asked their daughter to end the relationship.

Angered by this, Limon called Nazrul on Saturday night and hit on his head with a piece of wood and then slaughtered him.

























