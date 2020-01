New body of Patharghata Press Club

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Dec 31: A 14-member executive committee of Patharghata Press Club (PPC) was formed at the annual general meeting on Monday.Golam Mustafa Chowdhury of Daily Jugantar and Nazmul Huq Selim of Daily Jai Jai Din have been elected president and general secretary respectively.Imam Hossain Nahid of Daily Samakal was elected finance secretary.