2 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Panchagarh





The campaign will begin at 8am at 1,077 centres and continue till 4pm. Local civil surgeon's office will set up a total of 1,077 outreach vaccination centres in the district.

Over 2,154 volunteers, 190 family welfare assistants and 122 health assistants would administer the capsules to the children aged from six to 59 months in the district.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin spoke about various preparations of the campaign at district orientation and planning meeting programme at his conference room on Tuesday noon.

He said each of the 16,476 children aged from six to 11 months will be administered one blue coloured Vitamin A capsule while each of the 1,34,761 children aged from 12 to 59 months will be fed one red coloured Vitamin A capsule on the day in the district.

CS Dr Nizamuddin said the media has a vital role in making the campaign successful.

Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin was chief guest at the meeting.

Among others, Deputy Director (DD) of Family Planning Department Mozaffar Hossain, District Education Officer Shaheen Akhter, District Livestock Officer Abdul Majid, District Child Affairs Officer Akhteruzzaman, District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu, District Health Education Officer Md Ziauddin, and senior journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid also spoke in the meeting.

Assistant Director of Public Health Institute Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Taslim presented the main article.

He mentioned that Vitamin 'A' supplementation is essential for the normal functioning of the visual system, maintenance of cell function for growth, red blood cell production, immunity and reproduction.

It's also very important for reduction of diarrheal attack and prevention of post-measles blindness, he also said.















