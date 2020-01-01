Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:31 AM
Home Countryside

2 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Panchagarh

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Jan 31: About 1.51 lakh children under five years of age will be administered Vitamin A capsules during National Vitamin 'A' Plus Campaign-2019 on January 11 in five upazilas of the district.
The campaign will begin at 8am at 1,077 centres and continue till 4pm. Local civil surgeon's office will set up a total of 1,077 outreach vaccination centres in the district.
Over 2,154 volunteers, 190 family welfare assistants and 122 health assistants would administer the capsules to the children aged from six to 59 months in the district.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin spoke about various preparations of the campaign at district orientation and planning meeting programme at his conference room on Tuesday noon.
He said each of the 16,476 children aged from six to 11 months will be administered one blue coloured Vitamin A capsule while each of the 1,34,761 children aged from 12 to 59 months will be fed one red coloured Vitamin A capsule on the day in the district.
CS Dr Nizamuddin said the media has a vital role in making the campaign successful.
Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin was chief guest at the meeting.
Among others, Deputy Director (DD) of Family Planning Department Mozaffar Hossain, District Education Officer Shaheen Akhter, District Livestock Officer Abdul Majid, District Child Affairs Officer Akhteruzzaman, District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu, District Health Education Officer Md Ziauddin, and senior journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid also spoke in the meeting.
Assistant Director of Public Health Institute Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Taslim presented the main article.
He mentioned that Vitamin 'A' supplementation is essential for the normal functioning of the visual system, maintenance of cell function for growth, red blood cell production, immunity and reproduction.
It's also very important for reduction of diarrheal attack and prevention of post-measles blindness, he also said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, gathers marking 'democracy-killing day'
JSC and PEC examinations published
4,000 maunds of jute burnt
Zainul Abedin’s birth anniv observed
Orientation on disaster risk reduction ends
Youth ‘kills girlfriend’s father’
New body of Patharghata Press Club
2 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Panchagarh


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft