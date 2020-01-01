New committee of Laxmipur Press Club formed



LAXIPUR, Dec 31: A new executive committee was formed at the annual general election of Laxmipur Press Club (LPC) on Monday.Hossain Ahmed Helal of Daily Natun Chad and Md. Abdul Malek of Daily Ittefaq have been elected president and general secretary respectively. The newly elected office-bearers have been elected for the next one year (2020-2021) term.Some other elected members are Jannatul Ferdous (Nayan) of ETV (vice-president), Saiful Islam Swapon of Channel-I (joint secretary) and Ferox Uddin Hawladar of Daily Akjer Prottasa (treasurer).