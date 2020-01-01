Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:31 AM
Home Countryside

72 lakh new books to be distributed in Bogura today

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Dec 31: A total of 71,65,986 new books will be distributed for free on Wednesday among the students of different educational institutions including pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in the district, said official sources.
A total of 1,01,605 books for pre-primary level, and a total of 20,35,620 books for primary level have already been sent to different schools of the district, official sources confirmed.
District education office and primary education office sources said a total of 34,68,757 books for secondary schools, 9,57,314 for dakhil madrasas, 6,46,868 for ebtedaye madrasas, 12,970 for SSC vocational schools, 1,690 for dakhil vocational madrasas, 33,472 for vocational trade schools, and 13,295 for English medium schools have been allocated.




The books will be distributed among the students of 800 educational institutions of the district, said official sources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, gathers marking 'democracy-killing day'
JSC and PEC examinations published
4,000 maunds of jute burnt
Zainul Abedin’s birth anniv observed
Orientation on disaster risk reduction ends
Youth ‘kills girlfriend’s father’
New body of Patharghata Press Club
2 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Panchagarh


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft