72 lakh new books to be distributed in Bogura today





A total of 1,01,605 books for pre-primary level, and a total of 20,35,620 books for primary level have already been sent to different schools of the district, official sources confirmed.

District education office and primary education office sources said a total of 34,68,757 books for secondary schools, 9,57,314 for dakhil madrasas, 6,46,868 for ebtedaye madrasas, 12,970 for SSC vocational schools, 1,690 for dakhil vocational madrasas, 33,472 for vocational trade schools, and 13,295 for English medium schools have been allocated.









The books will be distributed among the students of 800 educational institutions of the district, said official sources.





BOGURA, Dec 31: A total of 71,65,986 new books will be distributed for free on Wednesday among the students of different educational institutions including pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in the district, said official sources.A total of 1,01,605 books for pre-primary level, and a total of 20,35,620 books for primary level have already been sent to different schools of the district, official sources confirmed.District education office and primary education office sources said a total of 34,68,757 books for secondary schools, 9,57,314 for dakhil madrasas, 6,46,868 for ebtedaye madrasas, 12,970 for SSC vocational schools, 1,690 for dakhil vocational madrasas, 33,472 for vocational trade schools, and 13,295 for English medium schools have been allocated.The books will be distributed among the students of 800 educational institutions of the district, said official sources.