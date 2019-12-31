Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

At least 50 people have died in two months as cold weather continues to sweep across the country, officials said.
The country's lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius (40.1° Fahrenheit) early on Sunday in Tetulia, a border town in Bangladesh's north, the weather office said.
At least 17 people died of acute respiratory infection and 33 from diarrhoea caused by rotavirus and other diseases across Bangladesh from Nov. 1 to Dec. 28, said Ayesha Akhter, a senior official of the government's health directorate.
Hospitals have been crowded with people suffering from cold-related illnesses, such as influenza, dehydration and pneumonia, she said.
Those on low incomes, particularly labourers, are the worst affected by the cold weather because they lack clothes while many others, especially children and the elderly people, are prone to diseases such as pneumonia, Akhter said.
The weather office said the cold snap, accompanied by chilly winds and dense fog, was likely to continue for few more days.
Thick fog forced authorities to divert several flights and delay others, aviation officials said.
"I have no choice. I have to work regardless of the harsh weather to feed my family," said Abdur Rahim, a rickshaw puller in the capital, Dhaka.
"The number of passengers has reduced sharply as people are avoiding going out. It is also getting difficult to pull the rickshaw as I feel like my body is frozen."
Meanwhile, various cold-related diseases have affected 5,876 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 922 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.
Another 2,028 were treated for diarrhoea, and 2,926 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.
Fifty deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and December 29 due to cold-related diseases.    -AGENCIES



