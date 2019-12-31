Video
BNP calls demonstration today

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

BNP will hold fresh demonstration programme on Tuesday in the capital for not getting the permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold a rally on Monday claiming December 30 as 'Democracy Killing Day.'
At a press briefing held at Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Naya Paltan central office on Monday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme calling the present government an 'illegal government.'
BNP Vice Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, Mir Sharafat Ali Sopu and Abdus Salam Azad and other senior leaders were also present at the programme.
Rizvi said BNP wanted to hold a rally in Dhaka on Monday to observe December 30 as 'Democracy Killing Day'. "But, police didn't give us permission to hold the rally. Instead, the illegal government deployed police all over the city to hinder us," he added.
Protesting the autocratic government's decision, BNP will demonstrate in Dhaka on Tuesday.
In the briefing, he claimed that December 30 is a black day for Bangladesh's democracy. On the day last year, the government held the 11th national parliamentary elections and snatched the voting rights of the people.


