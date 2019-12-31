

PM has taken right decision about me: Sayeed Khokon

"She (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) is my guardian in absence of my father now. She took the decision which is right for me. Alhamdulillah. I am happy," said the mayor while briefing the media at Nagar Bhaban.

Khokon further said he always accepted the party chief's decision willingly and will do the same in future.

In reply to a question for extending his support to the AL nominated candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the DSCC mayor said, "I will make it clear after consulting with the Prime Minister and with senior citizens of old part of Dhaka."

Replying to a question about evaluation of his performance as a mayor, Khokon said, "I am not an angel but a human being. To err is human. I will continue to extend my support to the next mayor so that they can avoid mistakes in future."



























