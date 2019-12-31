Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:17 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home Front Page

PM has taken right decision about me: Sayeed Khokon

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

PM has taken right decision about me: Sayeed Khokon

PM has taken right decision about me: Sayeed Khokon

Syeed Khokon, the incumbent mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), on Monday accepted the decision of the Awami League nominating Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for the mayoral race saying Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina had taken the right decision about him.
 "She (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) is my guardian in absence of my father now. She took the decision which is right for me. Alhamdulillah. I am happy," said the mayor while briefing the media at Nagar Bhaban.
Khokon further said he always accepted the party chief's decision willingly and will do the same in future.
In reply to a question for extending his support to the AL nominated candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the DSCC mayor said, "I will make it clear after consulting with the Prime Minister and with senior citizens of old part of Dhaka."
Replying to a question about evaluation of his performance as a mayor, Khokon said, "I am not an angel but a human being. To err is human. I will continue to extend my support to the next mayor so that they can avoid mistakes in future."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Correction
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
BNP calls demonstration today
Islamists force halt to first human milk bank
PM has taken right decision about me: Sayeed Khokon
11 contractors barred from new BWDB works
Murders that shook people’s conscience in 2019
Banks in Dhaka to remain open till noon today


Latest News
ECNEC approves Tk 767.25cr project for Mongla Port
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft