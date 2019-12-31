11 contractors barred from new BWDB works





Following the report of Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), which monitors the government works, and decision of the ministry, Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar has given the order.

According to the ministry decision, from now on, the firms will not get any new contract of BWDB. At the same time, they were given one month time to complete at least 30 physical progresses in their works.

If they fail to achieve the target, their works will be suspended and the deposits against the contracts will be confiscated, according to the ministry officials.

The construction firms are: Western Engineering, Hassan and Brothers, M/S Tajul Islam, M/S Mashiur Rahman, SS Engineering and Con, Dolly Construction, Amin and Co., M/S Khandker Shahin, M/S Shamimur Rahman, Yunus and Brothers and M/S Shahid Brothers.

Earlier, while talking to this correspondent, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Faruque said they are likely to restrict awarding contracts under the ministry and its associate bodies to those contractors or firms who failed to complete their works in time.

According to the CPTU information, the 11 companies were awarded a total of 416 contracts of the BWDB.

While talking this correspondent, Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar said the firms must have to show at least 30 percent physical progresses in their works within one month.

If they fail to achieve the target within the stipulated period, their work orders will be suspended and deposits against the contracts will be confiscated.

"The measures were taken as unnecessary dilemma in implementing the projects is hampering the development of the country. At the same time, the government funds are being misused. The firms were warned earlier to complete the works instead of renting their licenses, handing over the work orders to others and appointing sub contractors. But, they failed," he added.

He also mentioned that as per the provision of PPA 2006 and PPR, it's completely violation of the contracts. There is the provision of taking legal actions against the contractors.

