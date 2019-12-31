Banks in Dhaka to remain open till noon today

All the schedule banks within the Dhaka city area will remain open for transaction on Tuesday due to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections, despite banking holiday marking the calendar year ending.

On Monday, a circular of the Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision said.

According to Bangladesh Bank notice, to facilitate submission of nomination papers of the DNCC and DSCC mayoral and councillor candidates, all the schedule banks will remain open and continue its transaction activities till noon.

















