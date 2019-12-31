Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:16 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home Front Page

DNCC-DSCC Polls

Banks in Dhaka to remain open till noon today

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

All the schedule banks within the Dhaka city area will remain open for transaction on Tuesday due to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections, despite banking holiday marking the calendar year ending.
On Monday, a circular of the Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision said.
According to Bangladesh Bank notice, to facilitate submission of nomination papers of the DNCC and DSCC mayoral and councillor candidates, all the schedule banks will remain open and continue its transaction activities till noon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Correction
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
BNP calls demonstration today
Islamists force halt to first human milk bank
PM has taken right decision about me: Sayeed Khokon
11 contractors barred from new BWDB works
Murders that shook people’s conscience in 2019
Banks in Dhaka to remain open till noon today


Latest News
ECNEC approves Tk 767.25cr project for Mongla Port
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft