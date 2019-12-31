Two more public univs get cabinet appoval





The new universities are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University in Kishorganj and Sunamganj Science and Technology University in Sunamganj.

The universities will be established under the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University Act, 2019' and 'Sunamganj Science and Technology University Act, 2019'.

At the same time, the Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the draft of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amen-dment) Act, 2019.

The approvals were given at the regular meeting of the cabinet held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat.

He said, "The Marine Fisheries Act, 2019' suggested three-year jail term and Tk five crore as the highest penalty for foreign vessels for fishing in Bangladesh territory.

"The cabinet gave its final nod to The Marine Fisheries Act, 2019 keeping many penal provisions of punishment for violation of the law in fishing in Bangladesh territory both by local and foreign vessels," he added.

The draft law was approved to replace the 'Marine Fisheries Ordinance, 1983' as part of the move to make the ordinances promulgated during the military rule into laws and translate those into Bangla in accordance with the High Court, he said.

"The cabinet suggested issuing license for the vessels in every two years instead of the existing provision of one year," he added.

The Cabinet Secretary also said that under the existing provisions of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act, the commission has the authority to change the tariff of power and energy once in a year.

With the amendment, the authority will get right to change the tariff several times in a year.

The cabinet also gave its nod to establish two new companies- 'Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited' and 'Startup Bangladesh Limited' under the Bangladesh Computer Council and their memorandums of association (MoA) and article of association (AoA) at the meeting.



















