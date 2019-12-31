Who will get AL ticket for Taposh’s Dhaka-10 seat?





Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, elder brother of Taposh, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former lawmaker of Dhaka-13 and ex-state minister to Local Government Ministry, Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, son of Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana are being discussed for nomination by the ruling party.

As per Article 123 of the Constitution, the by-poll is required to be held within 90 days from December 29 when the seat was made vacant following Taposh's resignation.

According to sources, the decision to finalise party nomination will be taken after the announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission and there is little chance of the announcement of the schedule before the January 30 city polls.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the ultimate decider with regard to the party nomination and the decision about the nomination will be finalised in a meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board headed by Sheikh Hasina.

Parash who was a professor at a private university in the city has recently taken over the helm of Jubo League in line with the instruction of his aunt and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

He is the elder son of Jubo League founding Chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni who was assassinated along with his pregnant wife Arzoo Moni on August 15 in 1975 when Bangabandhu and his many family members were brutally murdered. Parash and Taposh survived by hiding under a bed.When Taposh's name was announced as the AL mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation elections, he was flanked by Parash.

According to a section of AL leaders, Parash may be given the AL ticket to contest the by polls as his younger brother Taposh was elected MP in Dhaka-10 twice in 2014 and 2018 elections.

However, a section of AL leaders think Nanak, who was promoted to presidium from joint general secretary very recently, may get the ruling party nomination for the vacant seat as despite being elected MP for Dhaka-13 seat twice in a row in 2008 and 2014 elections, he did not get party nomination in 2018 elections for steering the party electoral activities across the country.

Nanak is a career politician. In his political life, he served as the general secretary of Jubo League and the chairman of Jubo League. In 2008, he was elected lawmaker and made state minister for local government, rural development and co-operatives. Before promotion to the party presidium, he served as the joint general secretary twice and organising secretary of the party once.

A confidant of Nanak told the Daily Observer, if AL President Sheikh Hasina gives him party ticket, Nanak will contest the by-poll.

An AL central leader said Radwan Mujib Bobby may get the party ticket. Bobby is instrumental to AL research cell CRI (Centre for Research and Information). Born in 1980, Bobby, the eldest of Rehana's three children, studied in the London School of Economics. He served as a consultant to United Nations Development Programme. His sister Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament.















