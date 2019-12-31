Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:16 PM
One hurt in crude bomb blast at DU

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
DU Correspondent

Crude bomb explosion was reported from near the Dhaka University's Madhur Canteen area for a second consecutive day on Monday.
A staff of Madhur canteen was injured in the explosion. The victim has been identified as Hridoy.
"The blast took place around 10:25am. Hridoy was hit by splinters," said Dhaka University Proctor Professor Golam Rabbani.
On Sunday, three crude bombs exploded near the Madhur Canteen. Last week, an improvised bomb was recovered from near the same spot.
"We'll take legal action against those responsible for the incident irrespective of their political affiliation," the proctor said.



