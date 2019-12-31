DMP clamps ban on open air New Year celebrations  





Commissioner also said no public gathering near roads, flyovers, open spaces or even rooftops will be allowed on the night of December 31 in a bid to heighten security centering the New Year celebrations.

The DMP Commissioner came up with the information at a press briefing over New Year Celebration at the conference room of DMP Media and Public Relations Division on Monday.

Besides, no-one will be allowed to use road crossings, flyovers, roads, roofs and open spaces for public gatherings or rally for celebrating the New Year in the city.

If anyone wants to organise any indoor programme than he or she should have to inform police for ensuring security, he said.

Besides, fireworks and crackers will not be allowed in the city for New Year celebrations, he said.

No vehicle without sticker and identity card will be allowed to enter the Dhaka University area after 6:00pm on the day and after a certain period of time.

The vehicles carrying residents of Dhaka University areas, including its teachers, students and staff will be allowed to enter the university area through Nilkhet and Shahbagh intersection after showing identity cards. All kinds of bars in the city will remain shut after 6:00pm on December 31.

No-one will be allowed to enter residential hotels, restaurants, public meetings and celebration places with licenced firearms from 6:00pm on December 31 till 6:00am on January 1, said the DMP Commissioner.

He said no-one will be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel area after 8:00pm on December 31.

Meanwhile, no outsiders will be allowed on Dhaka University campus from 6:00pm tomorrow.















Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday said no open air cultural programme will be allowed on December 31 to maintain the law-and-order in the city,Commissioner also said no public gathering near roads, flyovers, open spaces or even rooftops will be allowed on the night of December 31 in a bid to heighten security centering the New Year celebrations.The DMP Commissioner came up with the information at a press briefing over New Year Celebration at the conference room of DMP Media and Public Relations Division on Monday.Besides, no-one will be allowed to use road crossings, flyovers, roads, roofs and open spaces for public gatherings or rally for celebrating the New Year in the city.If anyone wants to organise any indoor programme than he or she should have to inform police for ensuring security, he said.Besides, fireworks and crackers will not be allowed in the city for New Year celebrations, he said.No vehicle without sticker and identity card will be allowed to enter the Dhaka University area after 6:00pm on the day and after a certain period of time.The vehicles carrying residents of Dhaka University areas, including its teachers, students and staff will be allowed to enter the university area through Nilkhet and Shahbagh intersection after showing identity cards. All kinds of bars in the city will remain shut after 6:00pm on December 31.No-one will be allowed to enter residential hotels, restaurants, public meetings and celebration places with licenced firearms from 6:00pm on December 31 till 6:00am on January 1, said the DMP Commissioner.He said no-one will be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel area after 8:00pm on December 31.Meanwhile, no outsiders will be allowed on Dhaka University campus from 6:00pm tomorrow.