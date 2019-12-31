Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:16 PM
2019 was hottest year on record for Russia

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MOSCOW, Dec 30: This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the country's weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.
"This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observations," the head of the Gidromedtsentr weather service, Roman Vilfand, told Russian news agencies. He said Moscow's average temperature for 2019 had hit 7.6-7.7 degrees Celsius (45.7-45.9 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the previous record by 0.3 degrees.
Vilfand said January will continue to be warmer than usual in almost all regions of Russia. Weather records have been kept since 1879 in Moscow and since 1891 in Russia as a whole.
Global warming has sent temperatures rising around the world, with the United Nations saying earlier this month that 2019 was on course to be one of the three hottest years on record. Known for its cold winters, Moscow has seen its warmest December in a century this year.
While some flurries fell on Monday, the Russian capital -- normally blanketed with snow by mid-December -- has seen a largely snowless and cloudy last month of the year.




The city's ski resorts were closed and spring buds were beginning to show on trees -- three or more months too early.
The capital usually puts on huge winter celebrations during the national holidays over the first eight days of January and this year is resorting to unusual measures like dumping artificial snow in central Moscow.
Muscovites ridiculed city hall last week when piles of snow appeared out of nowhere on central Tverskaya avenue, and officials explained they were constructing a snowboarding hill from snow gathered at the capital's ice skating rinks.
The Zaryadye park near the Kremlin boasted a "Snow Garden" with artificial snow and Christmas trees. "Come look at the snow!" it beckoned followers on its Instagram account.    -AFP



