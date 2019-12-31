Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:15 PM
Home Back Page

26 LDA activists injured as police charge baton

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

At least 26 people were injured on Monday in a clash between police and activists of Left Democratic Alliance in front of Matsya Bhaban.
The Left Democratic Alliance's 'black flag' march towards the Prime Minister's Office demanding the government's resignation and a re-election under a caretaker government  was obstructed by police near Matsya Bhaban.
As protesters clashed with there at 1am traffic came to a halt around the Matsya Bhaban intersection for about 20 minutes.
About 26 activists, including Saiful Haque, General Secretary of Biplobi Workers Party and Chief Coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan Zonayed Saki, were wounded in the clash, Communist Party of Bangladesh leader Abdullah Al Kafi Ratan told reporters.
The injured were receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital as of filing of this report. Three journalists were also injured while covering the incident at the spot.
"We requested the LDA leaders not to break the barricade. But they did not listen and attacked us instead," said DMP Ramna Zone DC Sazzadur Rahman.
Ten policemen were injured in the attack. Of them, two were critically wounded, said DC Sazzadur. Our patience ran out at one point and we dispersed the protesters, he added.
Police charged baton on the protesters when they tried to march forward defying their obstruction that triggered sporadic clashes between the cops and protesters, he said.
 Sazzadur Rahman claimed that the protesters attacked the law enforcers.
"We have taken five people into police custody. We will take action after analysing the video footage," said Monirul Islam, Officer-In-Charge of Ramna Police Station.
The leftists announced nationwide rallies to observe the anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election as 'Black Day of Democracy'.
 Accordingly, leaders of the left coalition gathered in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday morning. After holding a meeting, the leaders marched towards the Prime Minister's Office with black flags.
OC said they requested the left-leaning political parties not to break the barricade when they reached the Matsya Bhaban area but they did not listen.
"They attacked us with the sticks attached to the placards, injuring at least five policemen," Monirul Islam further claimed.


